Animal advocates urge Hillsborough County commissioners to fund new shelter

The Brief Animal advocates urged Hillsborough County Commissioners on Thursday night to fund a new pet shelter. The grassroots group raised concerns after the county committed $796 million in existing tax sources toward a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium. County Commissioners are expected to vote on the fiscal 2027 budget at a final hearing on September 24.



Animal advocates packed a Hillsborough County budget hearing on Thursday night. The grassroots group called on county commissioners to keep their promise and move forward with a newly improved pet shelter.

Hillsborough County pet shelter

What we know:

Plenty of people wore matching blue shirts at the Frederick B. Karl County Center. Over 30 of them spoke during public comment, while others attended to show support.

Carrollwood resident Mindy Fisher was among those wearing blue. She is part of Animal Advocates of Hillsborough County, whose Change.org petition has gathered nearly 6,000 signatures.

"We've been pushing for people to come in and see what these animals have to go through on a day-by-day basis," Fisher said.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center on Falkenburg Road dates back more than 40 years. Advocates say the aging facility frequently floods, lacks proper climate control and isolation areas.

Concern over the shelter's future grew after Hillsborough County committed hundreds of millions of dollars toward a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium. County Commissioner Joshua Wostal says $570 million of $600 million available for community projects has already been designated.

Of that, $360 million is committed to the Rays stadium. That leaves about $30 million, as an updated shelter is projected to cost at least $35 million.

Hillsborough County Commission response

What they're saying:

Hillsborough County Commission Chairman Ken Hagan says concerns that the county could change course are unfounded.

"I want to say unequivocally that any claims that there are plans or could be plans to change direction or delay moving forward with this project are unfounded," he said. "Nothing could be further from the truth."

Deputy County Administrator Greg Horwede also addressed the concerns in a memo sent to county commissioners late last week.

"No one in county administration has proposed eliminating or reducing funding for upgrading the shelter," he said.

"The shelter facility project could be funded either as part of a larger bond issue; a pay-go allocation over 2-5 years; or some other mechanism."

Hillsborough County budget vote

What's next:

A final budget hearing is slated to take place on Thursday, September 24. Hillsborough County Commissioners are expected to vote on the fiscal 2027 budget.