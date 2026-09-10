Suspect opens fire on Pasco County deputies, bondsmen before turning gun on himself: PSO

The Brief Three bail bondsmen trying to serve an arrest warrant at a Wesley Chapel apartment complex were met with gunfire, leaving one critically injured, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Pasco County deputies used a shield to protect themselves as they came under fire while trying to rescue a bondsman held hostage inside. The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the apartment, and all hostages and deputies survived, according to PSO.



A standoff at a Wesley Chapel apartment complex ended after a man wanted on felony charges opened fire on bail bondsmen and law enforcement officers before taking his own life, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Wesley Chapel apartment shooting

What we know:

Three bail bondsmen went to the Enclave apartments in Wesley Chapel around 12:58 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant for Henry Josena, who failed to appear in court on lewd and lascivious charges out of Hillsborough County, according to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

When one bondsman reached the back of the apartment, the sheriff said Josena opened fire, severely injuring him. One of the other bondmen helped the injured man escape while calling 911. The third bondsman remained inside the apartment, according to Nocco.

The sheriff said that when deputies arrived on scene, they entered with ballistic shields.

"As they move into position, they start calling out for the suspect to come out," Nocco stated. "They didn’t realize that the brother was in there. The first person comes out. They think it is the suspect, but it’s not the suspect. They get him in handcuffs and realize very quickly that it is not the suspect. They start moving down the hallway and as they start moving down the hallway they take several rounds. Thank God almighty that shield was there. They had the equipment. Those rounds, unfortunately, projected off of it. Two of them were hurt. Very minor injuries, thank God almighty because of that shield."

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco credits a shield for helping save deputies' lives after a suspect opened fire on them Thursday morning.

Nocco said the deputies got another team into place and were holding their positions.

They then communicated with a third bondsman being held hostage inside, who confirmed he was unharmed.

After deploying pepperball gas and sending in a drone, deputies located Josena on the floor and discovered he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies found shotguns, rifles, and handguns inside the apartment.

Henry Josena is accused of shooting at Pasco County deputies and bondsmen on Thursday morning before taking his own life. Image is courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"From the deputies, it looked like the suspect was ready for something to happen, and it could have been way, way worse," Nocco said.

The severely injured bondsman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while two deputies received treatment for minor injuries.

Nocco stated that no deputies fired their weapons during the response.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released bodyworn camera video from the scene.

Investigators have not detailed the exact number of rounds fired during the encounter.

The incident is still under investigation.

What they're saying:

"We are so thankful the angels were protecting them," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said. "They easily could have died out there tonight. Thank God almighty the deputies will be going home. The bondsmen, two will be going right home. One is in the hospital right now. He is in critical condition. Still praying for him, but it could have been way worse. Their heroism was unbelievable."

Nocco added that the suspect chose his own fate.

"The suspect made his decision in life," Nocco explained. "He chose to take his own life. None of our deputies fired any rounds in this situation. It was a decision he made. But, he also made a decision to commit a crime. He also made a decision not to appear in court and he made the decision that he wasn’t going to obey the law and because of that, there are consequences for his actions."