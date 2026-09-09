Three Lennard High School JROTC cadets honored after saving stabbed student near school

The Brief Three Lennard High School JROTC cadets in Ruskin saved a fellow student's life after a stabbing near a local store. The teenagers applied a tourniquet to the victim's bleeding left arm and called 911 while waiting for emergency responders to arrive on scene. Law enforcement officers arrested a 15-year-old teen who now faces an attempted murder charge following the sidewalk violence.



Three Lennard High School JROTC cadets rushed to save a stabbed classmate near a Ruskin 7-Eleven on Aug. 24 after a sidewalk fight turned violent.

Ruskin Cadets Save Classmate

What we know:

Cadets Tess Britton, her brother, Max Britton, and Tyler Grooms were driving near Lennard High School when they saw a classmate bleeding on the sidewalk. A fight after school dismissal had led to a 15-year-old stabbing the student near a 7-Eleven.

While bystanders recorded video on their phones, the three cadets jumped out of their car, called 911, and applied a tourniquet to the victim's left arm. A doctor later confirmed that the quick tourniquet application saved the boy's life.

Suspect Facing Attempted Murder

What we don't know:

Authorities have also not revealed the specific dispute that sparked the fight.

Community Honors Youth Heroes

What they're saying:

"First instinct was call 911, jump out, help, apply that tourniquet," Tess Britton said. "We saw other people just videoing it, but our first instinct was just to jump out and help as much as we could, and we're grateful we did."

"I was nervous seeing this many people and this many high-ranking officials, but overall I was grateful they came to recognize us," Tyler Grooms said. Max Britton shared that while the recognition felt overwhelming, he was happy everyone came out.

"The doctor himself said whoever put that tourniquet on is the reason that this child is alive, and that's because of the values and morals that were put into them at JROTC," Rep. Danny Alvarez said. He added, "They're the best of what we've got coming, and their future is very, very bright."

Future Plans After High School

What's next:

The Florida House of Representatives, the U.S. Army, the Hillsborough County Commission, and the local school district all formally recognized the three cadets. Police arrested the 15-year-old suspect and charged him with attempted murder.

The cadets also met with the victim and his mother, who expressed deep gratitude for their lifesaving actions. "It was just so great to meet her and to hear how she felt about the situation, and how much gratitude she had for everything that happened," Tess Britton said.

Two of the three cadets plan to enlist in the military after graduating high school.