Animated film on Netflix delights fans of KPop

The newest animated feature on Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters, is smashing records on the big and small screen. Staying in the streamers' top spot since its release in late June.

The backstory:

The movie's soundtrack has been a viral sensation, inspiring thousands of videos on social media.

"Golden," from the animated feature soundtrack, topped the Billboard Top 100 for seven weeks.

It’s a phenomenon that has fans of all ages singing and dancing, proving just how popular the KPop music genre is.

Many fans have shown their love online, recreating dance scenes and costumes from the hit film. Cementing KPop Demon Hunters as a viral sensation.

Local Kpop music store

For fans seeking that "IRL" connection, Soundbloom Kpop Store, in Temple Terrace is a place for Bay Area KPop fans to shop and share their love for the music.

"I think that the online community has really made it easy to connect with not just other fans, but the artists as well, right?" says co-owner Ritu Varde, "They're not local. You're not going to see them at a local show most of the time. I hope that changes soon."

With fans all over the world, KPop transcends borders and language.

What they're saying:

"I think something that's unique about KPop is that there is a language barrier," Varde explains. "That’s what's so beautiful about it. People are still connecting through music and through art and so that language barrier kind of becomes a non-issue."

It’s clear you don’t need to speak Korean to enjoy the genre, or have a favorite band.

A big part of KPop fan culture is collecting merchandise not easily found in the United States.

"What makes us different from a national retailer of KPop merchandise is that we have more than just the albums, and more than just the photobooks," explained co-owner Lisa Ha. "So we also have like the Weverse versions of albums or like the digital versions of the albums…we also carry the light sticks, the beloved light sticks for the concert."

For one weekend only, Netflix released the KPop Demon Hunters Sing-A-Long in select theaters across the country, including the AMC 14 in Riverview.

It grossed between $18-$20 million in one weekend.

What's next:

Soundbloom KPop Store in Temple Terrace invites local fans to shop and share their love for KPop.

They are located at 5407 E Fowler Avenue.