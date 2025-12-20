Woman found dead, man critically injured in Tampa home: HCSO

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after deputies found a woman dead and a man in critical condition in a Tampa home Friday afternoon. Inside the home, deputies found a woman dead and a man suffering from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.



The backstory:

According to HCSO, just before 5 p.m., deputies went to a home in the 15100 block of Alexis Drive in Tampa for a welfare check.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Inside the home, deputies found a woman dead and a man suffering from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.