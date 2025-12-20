Woman found dead, man critically injured in Tampa home: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after deputies found a woman dead and a man in critical condition in a Tampa home Friday afternoon.
The backstory:
According to HCSO, just before 5 p.m., deputies went to a home in the 15100 block of Alexis Drive in Tampa for a welfare check.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Inside the home, deputies found a woman dead and a man suffering from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.