Woman found dead, man critically injured in Tampa home: HCSO

By
Published  December 20, 2025 5:16pm EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

    The Brief

      • The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after deputies found a woman dead and a man in critical condition in a Tampa home Friday afternoon.
      • Inside the home, deputies found a woman dead and a man suffering from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
      • The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

    TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after deputies found a woman dead and a man in critical condition in a Tampa home Friday afternoon.

    The backstory:

    According to HCSO, just before 5 p.m., deputies went to a home in the 15100 block of Alexis Drive in Tampa for a welfare check.

    Inside the home, deputies found a woman dead and a man suffering from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    The man was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

