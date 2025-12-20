Tampa shooting leaves teen dead, another hospitalized, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Police say a male teenager is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting Friday night in Tampa.
According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunfire on East 114th Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two male teens with gunshot wounds.
One of the males was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, TPD said.
Police say preliminary evidence suggests this was not a random incident, and are actively investigating.
TPD is asking anyone with information to call the Tampa Police Department at (813)-231-6130.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by the Tampa Police Department.