Expand / Collapse search

Tampa shooting leaves teen dead, another hospitalized, police say

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published  December 20, 2025 10:40am EST
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

    The Brief

      • A male teenager is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting Friday night in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.
      • Officers responded to a report of gunfire on East 114th Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two male teens with gunshot wounds.
      • TPD says preliminary evidence suggests this was not a random incident, and are actively investigating.

    TAMPA, Fla. - Police say a male teenager is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting Friday night in Tampa.

    According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunfire on East 114th Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two male teens with gunshot wounds.

    One of the males was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, TPD said.

    READ MORE: Body discovered in submerged truck in St. Petersburg. 

    Police say preliminary evidence suggests this was not a random incident, and are actively investigating.

    TPD is asking anyone with information to call the Tampa Police Department at (813)-231-6130.

    The Source: This article was written using information provided by the Tampa Police Department. 

    TampaCrime and Public Safety