Tampa shooting leaves teen dead, another hospitalized, police say

The Brief A male teenager is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting Friday night in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers responded to a report of gunfire on East 114th Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two male teens with gunshot wounds. TPD says preliminary evidence suggests this was not a random incident, and are actively investigating.



Police say a male teenager is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting Friday night in Tampa.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunfire on East 114th Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found two male teens with gunshot wounds.

One of the males was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, TPD said.

Police say preliminary evidence suggests this was not a random incident, and are actively investigating.

TPD is asking anyone with information to call the Tampa Police Department at (813)-231-6130.