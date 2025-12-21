Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on US-92: FHP
SEFFNER, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 38-year-old Nicaraguan man who was riding a bike on Saturday night.
Investigators say that the unknown vehicle veered onto the shoulder of US-92 and struck the victim.
FHP says that the suspected vehicle is possibly a silver or dark-colored mid-sized SUV.
The crash happened east of Mobile Villa Drive just after 10 p.m. Both the victim and the unknown driver were heading west on US-92.
The victim died on scene, according to FHP.
What you can do:
People with information on this incident are being asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.