Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on US-92: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 38-year-old Nicaraguan man who was riding a bike on Saturday night.

Investigators say that the unknown vehicle veered onto the shoulder of US-92 and struck the victim.

FHP says that the suspected vehicle is possibly a silver or dark-colored mid-sized SUV.

The crash happened east of Mobile Villa Drive just after 10 p.m. Both the victim and the unknown driver were heading west on US-92.

The victim died on scene, according to FHP.

What you can do:

People with information on this incident are being asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.