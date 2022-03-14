Anna Delvey released from ICE custody to be deported, report claims

article

Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, has reportedly been released from the Orange County Correctional Facility in NY and will be deported from the United States.

The Post says that she was going to be put on a flight to Frankfurt on Monday night.

The fake socialite was featured in the Netflix docu-drama 'Inventing Anna' has been held since overstaying a visa. Sorokin came to New York City in 2013 and tried to get a huge loan to set up a high-end members-only club in Manhattan.

She allegedly left several high-end hotels with large unpaid bills and is accused of scamming wealthy New Yorkers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A Manhattan jury found the Sorokin guilty in April 2019 of grand larceny and other charges. The next month, Judge Diane Kiesel, saying she was "stunned by the depth of the defendant's deception," sentenced Sorokin to between four and 12 years.

Sorokin, 30, got out on a "merit release" in February, according to the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's inmate lookup website but ICE quickly took her into custody.

Sorokin deceived friends and financial institutions into believing she had a fortune of about $67 million (60 million euros) overseas that would cover her high-end clothing, luxury hotel stays and trans-Atlantic travel, prosecutors said at her trial.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

In one instance, prosecutors said she forged financial records in an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club. She was denied the loan but persuaded one bank to lend her $100,000 she failed to repay.

The New York Attorney General's Office had challenged the Netflix contract Sorokin signed for the rights to her now-infamous life story, invoking a state law that bans criminals from profiting off their own notoriety.

State prosecutors wrote in court filings that the $70,000 and royalties Sorokin was owed from her Netflix deal should be awarded as restitution to the Manhattan banks and hotels she defrauded.

Court filings, first reported by the Post, show Sorokin received an initial $30,000 from Netflix that went to her defense attorney, Todd Spodek.

Advertisement

New York's so-called Son of Sam law derives its name from the nickname given to David Berkowitz, a serial killer who fatally shot six people and wounded seven others in New York City in the 1970s. New York was the first state to enact such a law following his capture.

