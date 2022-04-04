Anne Arundel County officers save 4, including two small children from submerged car

Anne Arundel County police officers made a remarkable rescue over the weekend, saving four people – including two small children – from their sinking vehicle.

Police say at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday, an officer who was on patrol in Severn-Danza Park heard a crash in his immediate vicinity.

The officer and his supervisor discovered a vehicle had lost control on Donaldson Avenue and veered off the road through trees and a fence before becoming half-submerged in a drainage pond in the park.

With four people trapped inside, the vehicle began to fill with water. The officers moved promptly to conduct a rescue of the four occupants, which included a 9-month-old and 3-year-old child.

Officers had to break the passenger windows of the vehicle to gain access inside. They carried the children to safety first and returned to rescue the adults.

Police say that aside from being cold and wet, everyone involved was unharmed.

The unlicensed driver, who has been identified as 27-year-old Oswaldo Ramirez-Lopez, was arrested due to outstanding warrants.