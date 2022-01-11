Annual celebration of Black heritage and music returns to downtown Tampa this weekend

The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival (TBBHF) Music Fest is returning to Curtis Hixon Park this weekend.

The annual arts and cultural festival, now in its 22nd year, draws musicians locally and nationally.

The local celebration of Black Heritage coincides with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend as well a number of other events the nonprofit organizes.

This year, more than 20 performances are expected over the 2-day period including artists, bands, DJs, spoken word, dancers and more. Among those expected to perform are The Bar-Kays, Jane Eugene, Euge Groove, and Erica Campbell.

As an added safety measure, TBBHF is recommending that guests social distance, wear masks, are vaccinated and receive a negative COVID test at least three days prior to attending.

However, this is not a requirement. The organization will also be providing free COVID-19 and PCR Testing on site.

Organizers say there is still time to sign up as a vendor or volunteer for the weekend event.

Gates open at noon both days. Tickets start at $15 for individuals, $10 each for large groups and can be purchased online or on site.