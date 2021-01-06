Annual Epiphany in Tarpon Springs honors tradition, but without the typical audience this year

A Tarpon Springs tradition – more than 100-years strong – will look different as the Epiphany celebration returns. Dozens and dozens of spectators usually gather at the end of Tarpon Avenue, but because of the pandemic, the public is not invited.

On the chilly Wednesday morning, dozens of teenage boys will by vying for a year of luck. However, the event will be closed to spectators for the first time ever due to the pandemic. Officials recently announced they want to avoid a mass-gathering situation as the region tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The rite of passage honors the baptism of Christ in the Jordan River more than 2,000 years ago. Locally, it’s a tradition that lasts all day as local teenagers dive into the Spring Bayou to retrieve a cross thrown into the water by an archbishop. Only 18-year-olds are eligible and they must wear a mask until they jump into the water.

For 114 years, many head to Tarpon Springs for Epiphany celebrations. It marks the baptism of Jesus Christ. It's also a day when dozens of young men dive into the Spring Bayou in hopes of finding a special cross. (FOX 13 News)

"The boys have dreamt about this all their lives because their dads have done it. Their grandfathers have done it. There's so much tradition in retrieving the cross," said Johanna Kossifidis, spokesperson for St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

The boy who surfaces with the cross is said to have good luck for the following year. The dive is typically followed by an Ephiphany Glendi, a large gathering with food, drinks and live music. But this year, no such gathering will occur.

File image of previous Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs, Fla.

This year's event is closed to the public, but a few hundred tickets will be available to parishioners. Two family members of each of the 50 divers will also be able to attend. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.

The schedule for the 115th Epiphany celebration is below:

8 a.m. - Archierarchial Liturgy (seating is limited inside cathedral)

11:30 a.m. - Procession to Spring Bayou (clergy, dignitaries and divers only)

1 p.m. - Blessing of Tarpon Springs (general public asked to remain home)

Typically, the Ephiphany Glendi will follow at 1:30 p.m., but that has been canceled.

To watch the event live, visit stnicholastarpon.org/livestream.