Thousands head to Tarpon Springs for Epiphany celebrations

The annual Epiphany celebrations return to Tarpon Springs Bayou for its 114th year Monday, which symbolizes the baptism of Jesus Christ.

For the Greek Orthodox Church in Tarpon Springs, it’s a day when dozens of young men dive into Spring Bayou, hoping to find the white cross. Whoever retrieves it is blessed by the Archbishop and is rewarded with a year of blessings.

The crowd for Monday's events are expected to reach 25,000.

There are residents in Tarpon Springs who have been celebrating Epiphany for about 50 years. They said the tradition has pretty much remained the same. This year though, it will be a little more special. Two dignitaries will be attending Monday's celebrations: the Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and the Prime Minister of Greece.

Every year, teenage boys jump into the chilly waters of Spring Bayou, hoping to be the first to find the symbolic wooden cross. Ilias Skandaliaris, an 18-year-old, said it’s been a year of blessings since he retrieved the cross at the annual Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs.

“The cross brings many blessings and happiness to you and your family, and all of the community around you. It was an adrenaline-rushing moment,” Skandaliaris said about last year’s event. “It was just the most joyful moment of my life.”

Nearly 60 young men, all between the ages of 16 and 18, will be taking part in the cross dive.

The Divine Liturgy begab at 8 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Nicholas. After the four-hour service, there will be a procession to the Bayou where the cross diving will take place. Afterwards, there will be events at Craig Park until sunset.