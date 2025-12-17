Annual exhibition showcases more that 150 pieces of art at Bradenton's Herrig Center for the ARTS

The Brief The center has more than 1,000 members. The member exhibit features more than 150 pieces. This is the fourth exhibition in the new building.



The Herrig Center for ARTS annual member exhibit features more than 150 pieces on display.

"I truly believe that artists are putting their hearts on the wall or on a pedestal when they bring things in to display," Herrig Center for the ARTS CEO Carla Nierman said. "It's really great to watch people see all the different creations that people make and wonder why and what it means to them."

The backstory:

The Herrig Center for ARTS was formerly known as Art Center Manatee. The non-profit was founded in 1937, and a new 28,000 square foot complex opened this year. This is the first member exhibit in the new space.

"I've been here 20 years. It's always exciting. It's always different," Nierman said. "You'll see trends throughout the years, but it's always fun and different and, as you can see, it's an eclectic bunch."

What they're saying:

Artist Debbie Show specializes in painting flowers, but a unique subject helped her capture one of the show's awards.

"The title of the painting is 'Paintbrushes'," Snow said. "As an artist you find something out of the ordinary that you normally wouldn't paint, but it just grabs your attention. I saw them, and it was just like, wow, that would be a cool painting."

Ceramic artist Susan Kerr's fun personality comes through in her piece called "Old Friends". It features two older gentlemen sharing a laugh, depicted in clay.

"I'm, of course, joining the old, and I thought things don't change. I want to honor the fact that no matter what age you are, you can still be open; you can still have humor. In fact, it may even be better when you get old, because you're less likely to be embarrassed," Kerr said.

Both artists feel honored to have their work on display among a variety of beautiful pieces. They also hope visitors take the time to examine their work.

"I hope that they look up close and see the wrinkles and the joy and the companionship that these two men are experiencing," Kerr said.

Snow added, "Mainly what I want people to see when they look at my artwork, just a sense of joy and maybe looking at something that is ordinary, and it's become extraordinary."