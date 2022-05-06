Annual hot air balloon festival takes to Lakeland skies

Approximately 40 colorful balloons will fill the skies above Lakeland this weekend.



The Up, Up and Away Florida Hot Air Balloon Festival is taking place at the Sun ‘N Fun grounds.



Gates open at 6 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Festival organizers recommend arriving early to see everything.



Balloonists will begin preparation and lay the groundwork before they launch around 7 a.m.



Later in the day, there will be other kinds of family fun, including bands, a thrill show and a bird show.



Adventurous types can take a balloon ride for $250 and see where the wind blows. A tethered ride to take a quick look at the festival from above costs $20.



