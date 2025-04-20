Anti-Trump administration rallies across the Tampa Bay Area

The Brief Anti-Trump administration rallies were held across the Tampa Bay Area. The "50501 Movement" was founded in February in an effort to peacefully speak out against the policies and orders enacted by the Trump Administration. In Tampa, more than 300 protesters organized at Cypress Point Park, near the local Department of Homeland Security office.



Anti-Trump administration "50501 movement" rallies took place across the Bay Area on Saturday. Protests were reported in St. Pete, Clearwater, Zephyrhills, Sarasota, Spring Hill, and Tampa.

The "50501 Movement" was founded in February in an effort to peacefully speak out against the policies and orders enacted by the Trump Administration.

Organizers said it stands for "50 states, 50 protests, 1 movement."

In Tampa, more than 300 protesters organized at Cypress Point Park, near the local Department of Homeland Security office.

It was organized by PSL Tampa Bay, Pinellas DSA, ANSWER Suncoast, and more in an effort to raise awareness and decry local cases.

PSL Tampa Bay Community Organizer Ruth Beltran said, "We wanted to send a very strong message at that office that they need to stop kidnapping community members."

This comes after the families of 24-year-old Frengel Reyes and 26-year-old Luis Marcano Silva said they were wrongly deported to the El Salvadorian prison CECOT in February.

Reyes and Silva lived in Tampa but are both originally from Venezuela.

What they're saying:

"These two people I'm specifically speaking about are here specifically in the seeking asylum process. They were not undocumented. They filed their paperwork with ICE and they were going and following the legal asylum process," she added, "They received letters asking to do their annual check-in at the ICE office. However, when they showed up, they were detained."

Both are accused of having gang affiliations. She explained, "They are part of the group that the administration is accusing without any evidence that they are part of the Tren de Aragua gang. However, they are not in gangs."

Both families said they haven't heard from either of them since.

"Their families are really desperate for answers. They do not know if these people, they are dead or alive because they haven't received any phone calls," she said.

Reyes' wife's statement to FOX 13

"My name is Liyanara Sánchez. I am the wife of Frengel Reyes, and today I stand here with my heart in my hand to demand justice for the man I love, for an innocent man.

Frengel Reyes is not a criminal, nor a terrorist. He is a father, a husband, a working man, who, like many of us, came to this country looking for an opportunity to live, to work with dignity, and to give his son—even though he is not his by blood—the love and care that only a true father can provide.

Since Daniel was barely three years old, Frengel has been his guide, his protector, his unconditional support. Day after day, night after night, he went out to work tirelessly, with the sole purpose of ensuring that our home would lack nothing, that his son and I would have a dignified life, full of love and security.

As a husband, I won't say he's perfect—but I can say, with a broken voice and a broken soul, that Frengel is the noblest and bravest man I know. He's my companion, my grump, my old man, my skinny one. And today, every day that passes without him is as if a piece of my life has been ripped from me.

I haven't heard from Frengel since March 15th. The last time I heard his voice, he said, "I love you. When I get to Venezuela, I'll call you, love." Today is April 19th, and I'm still waiting for that call... waiting for that "I love you" that never came. And while I wait, every day, my son asks me with those innocent little eyes: "Mom, when will my dad be back?" And I, with my heart in pieces, can only say to him: "Soon, son. Soon."

That's why I'm here. Because it's not fair that a good man, who came to this country seeking peace and work, is treated as if he were less than a human being. Frengel Reyes is innocent. My husband deserves justice. My son deserves to have his father back. I deserve to hug my partner, my friend, my old man, and say "I Love You" again."

Big picture view:

A spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security told FOX 13, the agency cannot reveal the identities of individuals being held at CECOT at this time.

In a statement, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, "These individuals categorized as "non-criminals" are actually terrorists, human rights abusers, gang members and more—they just don’t have a rap sheet in the US. This deceptive "non-criminal" categorization is devoid of reality and misleads the American public. We are putting the American people first by removing illegal aliens who pose a threat to our communities. When Americans break the law, they face consequences. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal aliens and gangs finally do too.

There IS due process for these terrorists who all have final deportation orders. Further, we have a stringent law enforcement assessment in place that abides by due process under the US Constitution. Additionally, this is not a kidnapping, these are not our citizens."

