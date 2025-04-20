Clearwater treatment center evacuated after fire breaks out: CFR

The Brief A Clearwater treatment center was evacuated after a fire broke out on Sunday morning, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue. 17 residents and five employees were able to get out of the building and fire crews say they believe it started in the kitchen. The fire was reported to authorities at around 5 a.m. and it took two hours to bring down the flames, as over 20 agencies responded to the scene.



The Fairwinds Treatment Center in Clearwater was evacuated on Sunday morning after a fire broke out, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue.

17 residents and five employees were able to get out of the building and fire crews say they believe it started in the kitchen.

The fire was reported to authorities at around 5 a.m. and it took two hours to bring down the flames, as over 20 agencies responded to the scene.

The middle of the building suffered a partial roof collapse after crews responded to fire shooting into the attic.

Clearwater Fire Rescue Division Chief David Kadau told FOX 13 that the middle of the building is a total loss.

"As the scene progressed, the fire got worse. We went ahead and changed our mode of operation to defensive. And that's when we had a partial roof collapse in the center of the structure," Kadu said. "But right now, we went to total of three alarms. We got over 20 units that were here assisting us with the fire."

As for the patients, they won't be able to return to the facility right now, but the property manager says they are working to get them elsewhere.

The treatment center is for addiction rehab and some residents were about to be discharged anyway.

South Fort Harrison Ave. is back open between Belleair Road and Woodlawn Ave.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Clearwater Fire Rescue.

