APA Panel issues new guidance on social media use for kids

The American Psychological Association has issued a new health advisory on social media use in children.

A panel of psychological scientists examined potential beneficial and harmful effects of social media use on adolescents’ social, educational, psychological, and neurological development. Members say the 10 new guidelines were based on scientific evidence.

"We hope it will be really useful for making some decisions now. The tech companies know what the science is saying now about what could hurt and potentially help kids," Dr. Mitch Prinstein of the American Psychological Association said.

The recommendations encourage children to receive training before using social media, focus on digital literacy and reducing the risks of psychological harm due to exposure to health-risk behaviors online.

"Parents are the experts on their children. They know when their kids are mature enough to engage in some kinds of content more than anyone else does. So, we generally provide the information that you need to know," Prinstein said.

Doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital report an increase in mental health cases among children.

"I am seeing more kids with anxiety, depression, eating disorders, suicidal thoughts than ever before, and that access to social media, to our devices, especially when it is unmonitored by families or there isn't a trusted individual or the parent following our kids on social media devices, the more difficulties we might have," Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital said.

The APA report encourages screen time limits for children, especially before bedtime.

"There's actually some research saying that disrupted sleep because of social media use could change the size of adolescents’ brains and how well they function," Prinstein said.

Psychologists say using social media is not inherently beneficial or harmful to young people, but it can impact children’s offline live and that’s why monitoring children’s activities and behavior is so important.