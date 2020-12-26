Apartment complex fire displaces many residents in Pasco County

Several residents are without access to their homes after a 2-alarm fire destroyed multiple units of an apartment complex in Odessa Saturday night. Pasco Fire Rescue was first called out to the Tuscano at Suncoast apartments just before 5 p.m. after several residents called 911 to report a fire.

"Someone yelled the building is on fire. I closed the door. I grabbed my laptop and my iPad and exited the building. I went to knock on the neighbor's door that burned up because he works the nightshift but I couldn't get to the door because the smoke was coming out so hard," displaced resident Jesse Graves said.

Residents described seeing flames and heavy black smoke billowing out of one of the 3rd-floor apartments.

As of Saturday night, at least 14 units are without power and water and at least 5 of them sustained significant fire, water, and smoke damage. Pasco Fire Rescue says the fire sprinklers were key in helping to put out the flames and keep the fire from spreading before firefighters arrived.

Resident Tonya Law, who was displaced, lives with her two cats. She wasn't at home at the time of the fire and has not yet been able to go inside, but she says she's hopeful they're okay.

"My two kitty cats. Our daughter's stuff. All of our heirlooms from our kids that are grown. We don't know what's made it yet," Law said.

Advertisement

The Red Cross is helping to find displaced residents a place to stay.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.