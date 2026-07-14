Apollo Beach man accused of running multimillion-dollar credit card skimming operation: Detectives

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The Brief An Apollo Beach man is accused of operating a large-scale credit card fraud and fuel pump skimming operation across the Bay Area, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Detectives say they seized more than 150 counterfeit credit cards, dozens of skimming devices and equipment used to make fake cards. Investigators believe dismantling the operation prevented millions of dollars in potential fraud.



An Apollo Beach man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say they uncovered a large-scale credit card fraud operation involving counterfeit payment cards, fuel pump skimming devices and stolen fleet fuel card information used across the Bay Area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Manatee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest following a joint investigation.

Bay Area credit card fraud

The backstory:

The investigation began on June 24, when Manatee County Sheriff's Office detectives learned that stolen fleet fuel card information belonging to a Manatee County victim had been used to make unauthorized diesel fuel purchases at gas stations in Hillsborough County.

According to investigators, the victim's card information had been stolen through a skimming device installed on a gas pump.

Surveillance video from a Wawa on East Hillsborough Avenue in the East Lake-Orient Park area allegedly showed Juan Acosta Ramos, 32, using counterfeit card information to purchase about $200 worth of diesel fuel, which was pumped into a large auxiliary fuel tank in the bed of a pickup truck.

Detectives said a second attempt to use stolen account information at a gas station in Gibsonton a week later was declined by the payment system.

Investigators also linked Acosta Ramos to 17 fraudulent diesel fuel purchases throughout the Bay Area, totaling more than $4,000, including transactions at a 7-Eleven in Parrish.

Based on the investigation, detectives got a search warrant for Acosta Ramos' home on Flamingo Avenue in Apollo Beach.

Financial crime evidence

By the numbers:

When investigators searched the home on July 8, they said they discovered what appeared to be a sophisticated counterfeit credit card manufacturing operation.

Among the items seized were:

More than 150 counterfeit credit cards

Dozens of fuel pump skimming devices

PIN pad overlays

Magnetic stripe readers and writers

Blank plastic cards

Credit card encoders

Ledgers documenting the alleged fraud operation

Numerous electronic devices used to manufacture counterfeit cards

Apollo Beach counterfeit card operation

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Acosta Ramos also allegedly tried to destroy evidence by flushing a stack of counterfeit credit cards down a toilet. Detectives recovered the cards, along with additional skimming devices.

Authorities also seized a Ford F-250 they say was used during the alleged fraud scheme.

Acosta Ramos is facing charges from both investigations, including:

Trafficking in, possession of 50 or more counterfeit credit cards

Possession of credit card making equipment

Possession of skimming devices

Tampering with physical evidence

Unlawful use of a credit card

Fraudulent use of personal identification information

Grand theft

Destruction of evidence

Florida fuel pump skimming investigation

What's next:

Investigators said Acosta Ramos could face more charges related to fraudulent use of credit cards and stolen personal identifying information as the investigation continues. He remains held without bond at the Orient Road Jail.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is also assisting with a statewide investigation into fuel pump skimming devices.

Theft impact

What they're saying:

According to HCSO, detectives believe dismantling the operation prevented potentially millions of dollars in additional fraudulent transactions throughout the Bay Area.

"Detectives uncovered a sophisticated criminal operation designed to steal from hardworking people and businesses on a large scale," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "If you choose to profit by victimizing our community, know this: we will find you, dismantle your operation, and make sure you face the full consequences of your crimes."