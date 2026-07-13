Deputy shoots at driver who rammed cruiser head-on in Auburndale: Grady Judd

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The Brief A deputy-involved shooting is under investigation in Polk County. A sheriff's deputy shot into a large truck to stop an active threat during a domestic violence call, according to Sheriff Grady Judd. Investigators said the wounded suspect ran through the Sun Acres community before responding deputies captured him nearby.



A head-on crash on Fowler Avenue sparked a deputy-involved shooting in the Sun Acres neighborhood.

Investigators are combing through the scene after a suspect rammed a Polk County sheriff's sergeant, triggering a gunfire exchange and a brief foot chase.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation

What we know:

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a sergeant was driving to an in-progress domestic violence call when a suspect driving a large international truck slammed into his vehicle head-on.

Judd said the sergeant shot into the truck to defend himself and stop the threat.

Investigators said the gunfire grazed the suspect on his ear.

The man reportedly then jumped out of the truck and ran through the community. Responding deputies captured the suspect a street or two over on Fowler Avenue in the Sun Acres neighborhood.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

This marks the second deputy-involved shooting in Auburndale in less than a week.

The suspect remains in custody at an area hospital for medical treatment.

Judd said the suspect will be taken to jail later on Monday and will face appropriate legal charges.

Auburndale community threat

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the suspect or the specific domestic violence charges he will face. It remains unclear if anyone else was injured in the initial domestic call or what motivated the head-on collision.