Apollo Beach's Manatee Viewing Centers offering a experience

The Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach is a must-visit destination for wildlife enthusiasts and families looking for a unique outdoor experience.

Nestled near the warm-water outflows of the Tampa Electric power plant, the center provides a haven for manatees, especially during the cooler months when they seek refuge in the heated waters.

A Manatee is seen swimming in water from Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach.

Visitors can enjoy close-up views of these gentle giants from the center’s observation platforms, stroll through a scenic butterfly garden, or explore educational exhibits highlighting Florida’s diverse ecosystem.

Admission to the center is completely free, making it an accessible and budget-friendly activity for all ages.

"It is so much fun to work out here and to live vicariously through people who are seeing a manatee for the first time," says Lauren Gomez, an environmental specialist at the Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach.

The Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach.

Gomez says that enjoying Florida’s natural beauty is an aspect of her job and something she loves.

"Just being outside, enjoying Florida and its wildlife, and sharing that experience with everyone is truly special," said Gomez.

Although the center is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, it reopens on Nov. 29 and remains open daily through April 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winter months are the best time to visit, as the manatee population swells during cooler weather.

Amenities include a gift shop and picnic areas, making the center ideal for a family outing.

A man takes pictures of manatees from the observation deck at the Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach

Whether you’re a local or just passing through, the Manatee Viewing Center offers an unforgettable opportunity to connect with Florida’s natural beauty and learn about the importance of protecting its wildlife.

