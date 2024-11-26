$1M of stolen coins from treasure ships that sank off Florida during 1715 hurricane recovered by FWC

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A member of a family who uncovered a ‘treasure trove’ of 101 coins from wrecks off Florida’s Treasure Coast is accused of selling multiple stolen coins between 2023 and 2024.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it recovered 37 gold coins from the 1715 Fleet shipwrecks, marking a ‘major milestone in a long-standing investigation into the theft and illegal trafficking of these priceless historical artifacts.’

The 1715 Fleet represents a collection of Spanish treasure ships that sank during a hurricane off Florida's coast in 1715. The artifacts recovered from these wrecks give a glimpse into history and are protected by state and federal law.

According to the FWC, members of the Schmitt family were working as salvage operators for 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC when they uncovered 101 gold coins from wrecks off the coast of Florida.

FWC officers said while 51 of these coins were reported correctly and adjudicated, 50 coins were not disclosed and were subsequently stolen.

In June 2024, the FWC, working with the FBI, found evidence linking Eric Schmitt, a member of the Schmitt family, to the illegal sale of multiple stolen gold coins between 2023 and 2024.

While executing multiple search warrants, investigators found coins from private residences, safe deposit boxes and auctions. They said five stolen coins were reclaimed from a Florida-based auctioneer, who unknowingly purchased them from Eric Schmitt.

According to FWC, advanced digital forensics identified metadata and geolocation data linking Eric Schmitt to a photograph of the stolen coins taken at the Schmitt family condominium in Fort Pierce.

It was also discovered that Eric Schmitt took three of the stolen gold coins and placed them on the ocean floor in 2016 to be found by the new investors of 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC, according to FWC.

The FWC says it worked closely with historical preservation experts, including Mel Fisher-Abt to authenticate and appraise the recovered artifacts, which will be returned to their rightful owners.

"This case underscores the importance of safeguarding Florida’s rich cultural heritage and holding accountable those who seek to profit from its exploitation," said FWC Investigator Camille Soverel.

Cultural resource violations can be reported to the FWC by downloading the "FWC Wildlife Alert" app, texting 847411 (Tip411) with the keyword "FWC" and information about the violation, calling the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or submitting a tip online at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.

