Apple releases urgent iOS update due to security exploits

Tech giant Apple has released another update for iOS, just weeks after dropping the landmark 17.1.1.

iOS 17.1.2 was made available to the public on Nov. 30 and aims to patch two possible security exploits documented in 17.1.1.

"This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users," Apple said in the rollout of the new version.

The company is urging its customers to download the update as soon as possible.

Apple was expected to release iOS 17.2 later this month with new features and minor bug fixes, but security issues proved too pressing.

Security notes were published to accompany the update, noting two fixes for WebKit, Apple's web browser engine.

The notes state that "processing web content" may "disclose sensitive information" and "may lead to arbitrary code execution."

iOS 17.1.2 can be downloaded via the Software Update function on the iPhone's settings app.

No new features are included in the update.

Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are also warning iPhone users about a feature released with iOS 17.1.1 called NameDrop.

"This feature allows you to easily share contact information and photos to another iPhone by simply holding the phones close together," the Longwood Police Department wrote on Facebook. "This feature is defaulted to ‘ON’ which could result in you unknowingly sharing your contact information contact with others."

