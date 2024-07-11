Archery camp teaches kids patience; builds their confidence

At a 55-acre site at Knight Trail Park in Sarasota, kids are learning precision and patience, as part of a week-long Archery Summer Camp.

"I always watch the movie Brave, that was my favorite part," 12-year-old camper Aarissa said. "After the first time I shot, I found it really awesome, so I decided that’s going to become my new hobby."

Sarasota County and the Lekatchka Archers Club partner together to hold a handful of camps every summer. Each camp can have as many as 40 participants.

"We love archery. We compete all over the place, however when we get these guys that get excited about it, that's probably the most fun for me," Lekatchka Archers Club Lead Instructor Ron Skow said.

Skow has been teaching kids for 12 years. He loves watching the kids’ skills and confidence grow from the beginning to the end of the week, especially with the early challenges archery presents to newcomers.

"When you're shooting an arrow from a bow, it doesn't go where you expect it to go," he explained. "When you draw that string and arrow usually down somewhere near your mouth, your eye is that far up. That's where you see. So, where you think that arrow is going usually is much higher than you think it is."

Along with improving the kids’ aim, Skow says archery naturally improves the kids’ patience.

"It teaches you that by when you shoot, you don't shoot immediately. You have to wait a few minutes or a few seconds, take a deep breath in and then continue. It helps you concentrate," 11-year-old camper Aaron said.

Aaron’s older sister Aarissa echoes her brother’s thoughts.

"It helps me feel more confident in myself," she said. "I feel like I can do anything."

The camp ends with a friendly competition, with the winner taking home a brand-new bow.