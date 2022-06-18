Argument leads to deadly shooting in St. Petersburg, police say

article

One man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting Friday night in St. Petersburg.

According to police, Anthony Simmons and Marquell Deangelo Boyd got into an argument in the driveway at 2900 15th Ave. S. shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Simmons then shot Boyd, who was taken to an area hospital and later died, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers say they located Simmons a few blocks away from the scene and took him into custody.

Simmons has been charged with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting is still under investigation.