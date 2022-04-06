Argument near St. Pete bar leads to shooting; 2 hospitalized

Two men ended up at a hospital following a shooting near a St. Pete sports bar.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday "in the vicinity" of Jimmy's Sports Bar, police said. The bar is located at 3510 34th Street North.

Police said both men arrived separately at a nearby hospital for treatment. One was taken to a separate medical center and the other was airlifted to another, police said.

Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still determining whether any charges will be filed.