Armed teenagers arrested at Brandon Mall after threatening victim: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested two juveniles on Thursday. Deputies were responding to a call of a disturbance involving armed suspects. Deputies apprehended the suspects after they discarded their weapons during the chase.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teenagers on Thursday after responding to a disturbance involving armed suspects.

Teenagers arrested

What we know:

HCSO said when deputies located the suspects near the Brandon mall, they both fled on foot through a nearby store and the area surrounding it.

As deputies continued to follow them, the juveniles discarded a backpack containing a loaded AR-15-style firearm and later threw away a handgun, HCSO said.

Deputies maintained visual contact and safely apprehended a 15-year-old and 16-year-old.

Upon further investigation, deputies learned the suspects had threatened a victim, and implied they were armed.

"Armed juveniles threatening the public will face serious consequences," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "These two individuals are now facing serious felony charges. We will not tolerate violent crime in our community, regardless of the offender's age. This arrest demonstrates that criminal behavior, especially involving weapons, will result in accountability."

The 16-year-old is facing the following charges:

Child violation of probation

Resisting an officer without violence

Minor in possession of a firearm

Disrupting a school function or lawful assembly

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old is facing the following charges:

Resisting an officer without violence

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Minor in possession of a firearm

Disrupting a school function or lawful assembly

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

HCSO said this is still an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.