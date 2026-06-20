Armed teenagers arrested at Brandon Mall after threatening victim: HCSO
BRANDON, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teenagers on Thursday after responding to a disturbance involving armed suspects.
Teenagers arrested
What we know:
HCSO said when deputies located the suspects near the Brandon mall, they both fled on foot through a nearby store and the area surrounding it.
As deputies continued to follow them, the juveniles discarded a backpack containing a loaded AR-15-style firearm and later threw away a handgun, HCSO said.
Deputies maintained visual contact and safely apprehended a 15-year-old and 16-year-old.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned the suspects had threatened a victim, and implied they were armed.
"Armed juveniles threatening the public will face serious consequences," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "These two individuals are now facing serious felony charges. We will not tolerate violent crime in our community, regardless of the offender's age. This arrest demonstrates that criminal behavior, especially involving weapons, will result in accountability."
The 16-year-old is facing the following charges:
- Child violation of probation
- Resisting an officer without violence
- Minor in possession of a firearm
- Disrupting a school function or lawful assembly
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Meanwhile, the 15-year-old is facing the following charges:
- Resisting an officer without violence
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Minor in possession of a firearm
- Disrupting a school function or lawful assembly
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
HCSO said this is still an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.