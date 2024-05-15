Highlands County residents survey damage following brush fire: 'It's an unbelievable thing'

The Florida Forest Service said smoke will still be visible for a few days as the Bluebird fire continues to smolder.

Some residents lost vehicles, barns and workshop areas.

As they began to clean up, they remained thankful for the efforts of those fighting the fire.

"Devastated, can’t believe it. Wow," said Monalisa Payne.

Some residents' vehicles were destroyed in the fire. Courtesy: Florida Forest Service

Monalisa and Phillp Payne have lost a lot.

"You wouldn’t believe a fire would burn so hot that it would get rid of all that stuff, but it did," said Phillip Payne.

Their barn filled with tools for Phillip Payne’s job as a handyman, their boat, 4-wheelers, a Mustang and Camaro are gone.

"That was my livelihood, the tools and my work and also and of course the way to get to work for my wife," he said.

PREVIOUS: Evacuation order lifted after 300-acre brush fire burns in Highlands County

The couple also share feelings of gratitude.

"Fortunate, thank God these firemen and the hard-working power people, they worked all night long. They were able to save many homes in the area," said Monalisa Payne.

The fire did not burn down homes in Highlands County. Courtesy: Florida Forest Service

On Tuesday afternoon, a fire started off Bluebird Avenue in Highlands County.

It quickly spread to 318 acres.

"It just started everywhere and all of the firemen were running around and asking where were the houses," said homeowner Aline Armas.

Crews from DeSoto and Highlands County Fire Rescues worked with the Florida Forest Service to guide the flames away from homes.

"We had seven and eight lines trying to steer this fire in the direction we wanted it to go to stop it," said David Grubich, a Mitigation Specialist with Florida Forest Service District 16.

READ: New Port Richey restaurant's roof blown off by strong winds

190 people were evacuated. When they returned home, some found burned vehicles and destroyed outbuildings.

Homes continued to stand.

Nearly 200 people were evacuated. Courtesy: Florida Forest Service

"The damage to that is minimal to what it could have been. There was no loss of life and houses out here are still livable, so structures were saved," said Grubich.

The Florida Forest Service said the drought index for Highlands County is in the high 500s. Meaning anything like a lightning strike or even hitting a rock while you are mowing could start a spark.

As cleanup begins, crews remain prepared for whenever the next brush fire may start.

"It’s an unbelievable thing. You just never think that something like that could happen to you," said Phillip Payne.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter