Several Red Lobster locations reportedly closing abruptly, including several in Tampa

Red Lobster has closed several locations across the country this week, including several in Tampa, after it announced weeks ago it was considering filing for bankruptcy.

Bloomberg reported in mid-April that the restaurant franchise was weighing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to renegotiate some leases and address other long-term contracts and rising labor costs.

This week, Liquidator TAGeX Brands announced that it’s holding online auctions for select Red Lobster restaurants closing in 21 states, including Florida. The auctions run through Thursday and include fixtures, furniture, and equipment.

According to TAGeX Brands, the auction is ‘the largest restaurant equipment auction ever’ on its website. Red Lobster did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Red Lobster locations closing in Tampa

17021 Palm Pointe Drive, Tampa

2625 East Busch Blvd., Tampa

10500 E. Ulmerton Road, Largo

Red Lobster locations closing in Florida

Altamonte Springs: 340 West SR 436

Daytona Beach Shores: 3162 S Atlantic Ave.

Gainesville: 6910 W. Newberry Road

Hialeah: 1750 W 49th St.

Jacksonville: 13090 City Station Drive

Jacksonville: 416 Commerce Center Drive

Jacksonville: 8720 Baymeadows Road

Jensen Beach: 3544 NW Federal Hwy.

Kissimmee: 4010 West Vine St.

Leesburg: 10010 US Highway 441

Orlando: 3552 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando: 7373 W Colonial Drive

Orlando: 8003 Golden Sky Lane

Sanford: 20 Towne Center Circle

These closures are listed on the seafood chain's website. The Largo location is also hosting an equipment auction with TAGeX.

