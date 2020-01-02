Army dad deployed for nearly a year surprises daughter

Addison, 8, had no idea her father was standing behind her as she posed for a photo with her hair done up, wearing a sash from the Bippity Boppity Boutique.

She hadn’t seen her father, Richard Sanders, in nearly a year because he had been deployed to Syria with the U.S. Army.

Sanders didn’t quite make it home for Christmas, but was able to reunite with his family a few days before the New Year.

At first, Addison didn’t want to turn around from her photo session, but when she did look behind her and saw her father for the first time in 11 months, she was stunned for a moment.

When the shocked wore off, she screamed, “Daddy!” Then she ran to him, leaped into his arms and began crying tears of joy.

Sanders joined the Army 11 years ago. He is a Hillsborough County native and a graduate of East Bay High School.