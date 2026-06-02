Arrest made in downtown St. Pete shooting that left man dead on Memorial Day: Police

article

The Brief St. Petersburg police arrested Jacob Carreras, 25, and charged him with second-degree murder in the May 25 shooting death of Peter-Austin Afentakis, 28. Investigators say the two men were involved in an argument in downtown St. Petersburg before Carreras allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Afentakis, who later died at a hospital. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Carreras in Hillsborough County, and he is expected to be extradited to Pinellas County as the investigation continues.



A suspect was arrested in connection with a downtown St. Petersburg shooting that left a man dead over Memorial Day weekend, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

Downtown St. Petersburg shooting

What we know:

Police said Jacob Carreras, 25, and Peter-Austin Afentakis, 28, were arguing shortly before 3 a.m. on May 25 in the 100 block of 1st Avenue North in downtown St. Petersburg.

Investigators say the altercation escalated when Carreras allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Afentakis.

Shooting victim dies at hospital

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near 1st Avenue North and Beach Drive Northeast, where they found Afentakis suffering from gunshot wounds.

Afentakis was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Suspect arrested in Hillsborough County

Dig deeper:

Following the investigation, St. Petersburg police got a warrant for Carreras' arrest.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

The U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Carreras in Hillsborough County.

Police said Carreras will be extradited to Pinellas County to face a second-degree murder charge.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the altercation or whether any other individuals were involved.

What's next:

SPPD said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact investigators.