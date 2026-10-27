4 arrested after vehicle crashes into embankment during Hillsborough pursuit: HCSO

The Brief Four people face charges after a vehicle fleeing deputies crashed into an embankment near Interstate 75 and U.S. Highway 301, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. During the pursuit, a responding Hillsborough County sheriff's corporal was injured when a driver hit her parked patrol car from behind on I-75, HCSO said. Deputies said the suspect driver in the pursuit, Leo Gradley III, had a revoked license from a prior pursuit conviction and was found with crushed prescription pills.



Four people were arrested after a driver fled from deputies toward a construction zone and crashed into an embankment near Interstate 75 and U.S. Highway 301, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Oct. 19, after deputies tried to stop a vehicle for failing to maintain its lane on Gibsonton Drive near I-75 shortly after10 p.m.

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During the pursuit, an HCSO corporal responding to the crash scene was injured when another vehicle hit her patrol car from behind on I-75. The corporal, identified as Niomi Bruce, 30, was released from Tampa General Hospital on Oct. 20.

Hillsborough pursuit crash arrest

The backstory:

According to HCSO, the driver failed to stop for deputies and sped away. Undercover deputies kept eyes on the vehicle as it traveled through several Hillsborough County roadways, while the HCSO aviation unit also tracked it.

Aviation personnel saw the vehicle go outside a guardrail and continue into a construction zone. The vehicle then crashed into an embankment near I-75 and North U.S. Highway 301, HCSO said.

Deputies detained the driver, Leo Gradley III, 29, and passenger Angel Pribble, 27, a short distance from the crash. The other two passengers, Jasmine Likely, 36, and Andrew Hopson, 33, were detained at the crash scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Investigators learned Gradley's driver's license had been revoked since July 18, 2024, following a previous charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement in Manatee County. Deputies also found a bag of crushed diazepam pills in the vehicle, according to HCSO.

"Fleeing from law enforcement puts every driver on the road at risk, and this suspect had already lost his license for doing exactly that," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Thanks to our deputies and aviation unit, all four suspects are now being held accountable. If you run from our deputies, we will find you."

What happened to the HCSO corporal?

Dig deeper:

During the incident, Bruce was sitting in her assigned patrol vehicle on northbound I-75 with its emergency lights activated when another vehicle hit her patrol car from behind, according to the sheriff's office.

Bruce was taken to Tampa General Hospital and released the following day, HCSO said.

In an earlier interview with FOX 13, Bruce described the impact, saying it threw her out of her seat and caused her to hit her laptop, rearview mirror and windshield. She said she temporarily lost feeling in her legs and suffered a lower back tear, bruising, whiplash and muscle damage.

Bruce said the incident was frightening and could have had much more serious consequences for her and her family.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash involving the HCSO patrol vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was cited for careless driving, according to the sheriff's office.

What charges do the four suspects face?

What's next:

HCSO said all four people were arrested and face the following charges:

Leo Gradley III

Fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer

Driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license

Possession of a controlled substance

Leaving the scene of a crash with property damage

Resisting an officer without violence

Trespass on a construction site

Angel Pribble

Trespass on a construction site

Possession of a controlled substance

Resisting an officer without violence

Jasmine Likely

Possession of a controlled substance

Trespass on a construction site

Andrew Hopson

Possession of a controlled substance

Trespass on a construction site

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The investigation remains ongoing, according to HCSO.

Sheriff Chad Chronister statement

What they're saying:

Following the crash involving Bruce, Chronister reminded drivers to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

"We are incredibly thankful she's back home with her family, because we know this could have been so much worse," Chronister said. "Florida's Move Over law exists to protect the men and women who keep our roads safe, and it only takes a moment to follow it. When you see flashing lights, slow down and move over. It could save a life."