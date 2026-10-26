Metropolitan Ministries holiday tent break-in leaves $50,000 in losses

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The Brief A theft at the Metro Ministries Hillsborough holiday tent site in the West Shore area has left the organization with an estimated $50,000 in losses. Metropolitan Ministries is seeking community donations, food drive organizers and volunteers to keep its massive outreach on schedule.



Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa is busy getting ready to help struggling Bay Area families with the organization's annual holiday tents. But, they're now asking for community support after a recent break-in cost them an estimated $50,000.

Tampa holiday tent break-in

Big picture view:

Officials with the organization said the theft happened at the Metro Ministries Hillsborough holiday tent site in the West Shore area. They said aluminum from their pipe and drape along with several other items were stolen — resulting in an estimated $50,000 loss.

Metro Ministries said the materials were staged for all four of its holiday tents in Hillsborough, East Pasco, West Pasco and Pinellas. The organization said a report has been filed with law enforcement, and they're cooperating with the investigation.

Metro Ministries material replacements

Local perspective:

This break-in comes as the organization prepares to help more than 30,000 Bay Area families and children this holiday season. They said replacing the stolen items adds an unexpected cost at a time when resources are focused on providing holiday meals and Christmas support with this annual outreach effort.

Metro Ministries did say they are working with its vendors to try and replace the materials, so the tents can open on time. They said the parts are currently available.

Decades of holiday outreach

The backstory:

Organization officials said the annual holiday tents are the heart of its outreach in the Tampa Bay area over the holidays. Every year, they say, they help families get holiday meals, practical support and care.

Metro Ministries President and CEO Dr. Sarah Combs released the following statement:

"While this is an unexpected setback, our focus remains on the families who are counting on us this holiday season. For 54 years, this community has helped Metro bring hope to our neighbors. We are grateful for that support and invite anyone who is able to help us replace these materials as we work to open the tents on time and welcome families with care and dignity."

Metro Ministries in need of support

What you can do:

Metro Ministries is asking for community support as they work to cover unexpected costs from the break-in. They said anyone who is able to help can make a donation, volunteer for a shift at a holiday tent and host a food drive.

You can give online at www.metromin.org/tent. or visit www.metromin.org/volunteer to sign up to volunteer at a holiday tent. To host a food drive, details can be found at www.metromin.org/ways-to-give.