Art exhibit shows off variety of watercolor works in Pinellas County

In the middle of September, watercolor artists from all over the State of Florida converge on St. Petersburg for the 2024 Convention and Trade Show, but you can see their artwork on display right now at Creative Pinellas.

"We have everything here from portraits to landscapes to abstract art," shared Beth Gelman, Senior Director of Arts and Cultural Programming. "These are artists from all over the state."

The works of art vary from city life and industrial paintings to flowers and wildlife. The common element is that they are all watercolor paintings.

"We tend to think in a structured way," Gelman explained. "But the truth is, when you bring water into the equation, the brushwork is different. It moves across the paper... the color moves across the paper different."

The exhibit exposes the visitor to many different artists and their styles of painting. The variety and the creativity on display is a reminder of the talent within the Florida Watercolor Society ranks.

"There's a special art, a special technique that you really need to become a master of to create the kind of extraordinary work that you see in this gallery," admitted Gelman.

The display will be shown until October 13. You can learn more about it here.

The Florida Watercolor Society Convention and Trade Show is September 16 through 19 at the St. Petersburg Bayfront Hilton. To learn more about that and see the workshops they offer, click here.

