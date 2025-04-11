Video: Man throws large stones at business windows, Tampa police searching for suspect
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are searching for a man seen on surveillance video throwing large stones at business windows.
The backstory:
According to the Tampa Police Department, a man was seen throwing stones at businesses in the 1700 block of N. Franklin St. around 11 p.m. Monday.
TPD says the suspect caused significant damage before leaving the area.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact TPD at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Tampa Police Department.
