Video: Man throws large stones at business windows, Tampa police searching for suspect

By
Published  April 11, 2025 6:09am EDT
Tampa
Video shows man throwing stones at businesses

The Tampa Police Department released surveillance video showing a man throwing stones at businesses the night of Monday, April 7, on N. Franklin St.

The Brief

    • Tampa police say a man was seen on surveillance video throwing large stones at business windows late Monday night.
    • It happened in the 1700 block of N. Franklin St., with police saying the man caused significant damage.
    • No arrests have been made in the case as of Friday morning.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are searching for a man seen on surveillance video throwing large stones at business windows.

The backstory:

According to the Tampa Police Department, a man was seen throwing stones at businesses in the 1700 block of N. Franklin St. around 11 p.m. Monday.

Image 1 of 2

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

TPD says the suspect caused significant damage before leaving the area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact TPD at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Tampa Police Department.

