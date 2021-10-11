As Manatee County grows, so does need for 911 dispatchers

article

Every telephone call answered by Manatee County 911 telecommunicators is handled with the utmost urgency.

From responding to slip-and-falls to alerting first responders to life-and-death situations, Manatee County needs help answering the call to serve. As the county grows, so does their need for these vital positions inside the 911 dispatch unit.

Lt. Glenn Crowl is one of the many trained to be ready for any situation. For the past 8 years, he's worked as a 911 telecommunicator with the Manatee County Public Safety Department.

"Every day I know I make a difference with every single phone call, whether it’s a simple hang up, cardiac arrest, a baby delivered. Everything counts," Crowl said.

They’re ready for anything, but only when they’re fully staffed. There are eight empty positions at the department.

"While we aren’t under a shortage or a staffing shortage, we are trying to keep up with the growth of the county and we were given a couple of extra positions in the 911 center to fill and we need to continue to do that," explained Stacy Hardy, the chief of the Emergency Communications Center.

The growth in Manatee County can be seen and felt. With new subdivisions going up and people moving into the area from out of state, Hardy says more people means more emergencies and more telecommunicators needed.

"As that growth continues, we want to keep expanding our positions, so we are there for our community to answer those calls in a timely manner," Hardy said.

The county commission approved three additional 911 telecommunicator positions during the summer.

Those who work in the 911 center know they are answering their calling.

"If you have any sense of wanting to make a difference, this is the place to be," Crowl said.

Anyone who is interested in applying should visit mymanatee.org.