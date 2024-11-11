Ashlee's Toy Closet gives toys to kids affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Unfortunately, for many people in our area, much of what they owned ended up on the curb ruined by recent hurricanes.

One could see everything from appliances, to aquariums, to drywall and furniture. But the smallest among us, our kids and grandkids, lost their toys in the storms.

That's what brought Ashlee Smith to Clearwater and Bradenton recently.

"We are here to give toys to kids who have been affected by both hurricanes you guys have had in the last month," shared the 25-year-old founder of Ashlee's Toy Closet.

It's not her first visit to Florida after a natural disaster. She's been doing it since she was a kid.

"I hate to say we're excited to be back in Florida because that means you guys have had such devastation in your community and I hope we never have to come back, but we're trying to brighten the kids' day today," said Smith.

One by one, kids whose toys were taken by Helene and Milton get new toys from Smith. She can relate to the children she helps because she lost her toys to a fire when she was 8 years old.

Her mom later said that after a disaster, kids need clothing and shelter.

"I said no. The most important thing to kids is toys, so here we are. I'm 25 now. After all these years, we've gone all over the country," said Smith.

On this trip she delivered 30,000 toys, 15,000 for kids in Bradenton and 15,000 for kids in Clearwater. Each child could choose up to four toys.

"It's amazing to see them come in with sad, sorrowful faces and I think a lot of them don't know what they're walking into and by the time they leave they have big smiles," shared Smith.

She said the toys are all donated, many of them by people in her community in Reno, Nevada.

