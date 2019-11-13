Asking for a raise? Know your value, and bring the evidence

Heading up to see the big boss to ask for the money you think you deserve can be nerve-wracking, unless you truly know your worth at work.

“There's a core believe that underlies that fear commonly called imposter syndrome,” explained Laura Scott, an executive coach who specializes in leadership training. “It’s the, ‘Maybe I'm not all that. Maybe I'm not smart or good enough or educated or experienced enough.’”

Scott says to overcome that fear, document your accomplishments. Bring some solid evidence that you are moving the needle in terms of revenue, customer experience, or exposure.

“Whatever you're bringing to the game, make sure that’s in the forefront of your arguments.”

Every job has a market value. To find yours, visit sites like Indeed, Glassdoor, or Payscale. You'll see the salary trends for your job title and city, including education and experience levels. Tools can provide salary estimates.

“Arm yourself with the facts,” suggested Kris Macc, who specializes in workplace leadership development. “What is the value you bring to a role and what is the commensurate compensation?”

To make sure you're being paid fairly, she says don't be afraid to ask around. This is especially important for women -- who typically earn 80 cents to every dollar earned by men.

“You can also use your network. Ask, ‘Would you mind telling me the salary range for people with this amount of experience?’ Talk to people.”

The best time to approach management is at the end of the fiscal year, your annual review, or when you successfully completed a big task or goal.

Scott closes with this reminder. “It has to start from the inside -- your core beliefs are going to give you the courage to go in and negotiate for yourself.”