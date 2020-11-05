At least 1 injured in Zephryhills after train crashes into vehicle

article

Troopers are investigating a crash in Zephyrhills involving a train and a car, where at least one person was injured.

The collision occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on State Road 54 near Lumberton Road.

FHP didn't say how many people were inside the vehicle, but they did say there were injuries involved. The agency would not describe the extent of those injuries.

SR-54 has since reopened. The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.