Deadly I-275 crash creates roadblock on exit ramp to Kennedy Boulevard

article

A deadly crash at the end of the Howard Frankland Bridge snarled traffic for morning commuters heading to Tampa from St. Pete.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 275 is crawling for drivers attempting to take the Kennedy Boulevard and Tampa International Airport exits. Officials are directing them to the right shoulder.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. and is located in the far left lanes used to head to the airport

The view from SkyFOX shows at least four vehicles involved in the crash, with a white pickup truck overturned on its side. A green sign for Exit 39 appeared to have been knocked over during the collision and was resting next to the damaged vehicles.

Close-up from SkyFOX showing four damaged vehicles involved in the I-275 crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports at least one person is dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. FOX 13's traffic reporter Mariah Harrison suggests taking the Gandy Bridge or Courtney Campbell Causeway.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.