AT&T nationwide outage: What to do if your iPhone is stuck on SOS mode and you can't call 911

There is a major cellular network outage for AT&T customers Thursday morning and many users are reporting that their phone is stuck on SOS.

The SOS feature on your cellphone means you have no service and your phone is searching for service because you're not connected to a cellular network.

Typically, your phone should still be able to make outgoing emergency calls, according to Apple, but many are unable to due to the outage.

If I can't call 911, who do I call?

Sheriff departments nationwide are sharing information on how to call in for emergency services if 911 is not working for you.

In Central Florida, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office explained that residents should call the non-emergency number, which is 407-665-6650.

If you are experiencing an outage in your service and you can't call 911 – your sheriff's department has a non-emergency number accessible to residents.

Reports on the AT&T outage began coming into downdetector shortly before 4 a.m. About an hour later those reports skyrocketed as millions were talking about the issue on Twitter.

So far, AT&T has not confirmed what the problem is but a representative has issued a statement which said:

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored."