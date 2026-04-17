Attempted murder suspects accused of shooting 2 teens in Tampa arrested in Manatee County

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The Brief Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two teenagers in Tampa on Thursday. Initially, police believed there were three suspects, but detectives identified the two shooters as 18-year-old Jaquez Lawson and 17-year-old Darrian Wise. Lawson was charged with attempted murder, while Wise was charged with attempted murder and minor in possession of a firearm.



Two suspects have been arrested in Manatee County in connection with a shooting that sent two teens to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of Machado St.

According to the Tampa Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers said they provided first aid to the men who were suffering from gunshot wounds until Tampa Fire Rescue took them to a nearby hospital.

Initially, police said three black men with twists in their hair were reportedly seen running from the scene before possibly getting into a vehicle.

One of the men, according to police, was described as about 5’6" and 130 pounds.

Dig deeper:

However, detectives said that, through their investigation, they positively identified the two shooters as 18-year-old Jaquez Lawson and 17-year-old Darrian Wise.

Investigators said the shooting was a targeted confrontation.

Detectives said they tracked the suspects’ vehicle, a 2015 silver Hyundai with distinct damage to a location in Parrish.

Tampa police asked the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office for help and deputies took both suspects into custody as they were leaving a home under construction. Two guns at the scene were also taken into evidence.

Lawson was charged with attempted murder, while Wise was charged with attempted murder and minor in possession of a firearm.

What they're saying:

"This is a stark reminder of the tragedies that occur when teenagers have easy access to firearms and choose violence to settle disputes," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our detectives worked relentlessly through the night to identify and track these suspects, and I want to extend my sincere thanks to members of the community who provided helpful information to investigators, and a special thanks to Sheriff Rick Wells and the men and women of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, whose partnership helped us ensure these two will face swift justice."

What's next:

Both suspects were taken to the Manatee County Jail and will be taken back to Hillsborough County.