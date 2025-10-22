Auburndale city manager charged with battery of bar employee

The Brief According to the State Attorney's investigative report, on the evening of December 21, City Manager Jeffrey Tillman was visibly intoxicated at "The Brack Shack" bar. Tillman is accused of putting his arm around an 18-year-old waitress' waist and kissing her on the forehead without her consent. A spokesperson for the city told FOX 13 they are reviewing the incident.



After a 10-month investigation, the state attorney general's office charged the current Auburndale city manager with battery.

The backstory:

According to the State Attorney's investigative report, on the evening of December 21, City Manager Jeffrey Tillman was visibly intoxicated at "The Brack Shack" bar in Auburndale.

The report states that he put his arm around an 18-year-old waitress's waist, pulled her close, and kissed her on the forehead without her consent.

Because the incident wasn't reported until April this year, video surveillance footage of what happened wasn't available. However, after interviewing multiple witnesses, the chief investigator found there was enough probable cause to charge Tillman with battery, which is a misdemeanor.

What they're saying:

In June, the investigator interviewed the bar's owner, Bracken Smith, who stated he watched the surveillance footage at the time and confirmed Tillman hugged the waitress and "tried to kiss her on the cheek."

He further stated, "It looked kinda innocent, but someone might take it the wrong way."

In September, the investigator interviewed former City Manager Bobby Green, who told them Tillman contacted him a week after the incident.

Tillman admitted to Green that he was intoxicated, had consumed three shots in the parking lot, and grabbed a waitress' buttocks and kissed her.

Also in September, detectives interviewed Auburndale City Commissioner Jordan Helms, who told them Tillman called him days after the incident and admitted he was drinking with friends at the bar.

Helms told them Tillman said he was not flirting with the waitress, but she was doing a good job, so he patted her on the back and kissed her on the head.

Tillman admitted to Helms, "It was too far."

A spokesperson for the city told FOX 13 that the mayor and city attorney are aware of the charge and are reviewing the incident.

The report states that Tillman didn't make any statement to the investigator on the advice of his attorney.

What's next:

His arraignment is set for November 26.

