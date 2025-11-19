Auburndale unveils Lake Ariana Park, celebrating its rich 'Mac's Beach's Legacy!'

The Brief Lake Ariana Park features a new civic center, playground and boat ramp. The park has a rich history dating back to 1922. There will be an open house on Thursday at the park from 2-7 p.m.



The city of Auburndale is celebrating the opening of the brand-new Lake Ariana Park and Civic Center.

Crystal Ellis is the owner of the Snack Shack Drive-Thru in Auburndale. The shack sits right across from the newly renovated Lake Ariana Park, which features a new civic center, playground and boat ramp. Ellis said it's a change the city needed.

The backstory:

"I do remember Mac's Beach," said Ellis. "My kid used to swim in the lake, so it's going to be interesting to see what the swimming situation will be like. But as far as making our city better, I think it's a great addition."

The park has a rich history dating back to 1922 when brothers Grover C. and Hubert McDowell started a bathhouse, soft drink stand and fuel filling station. The business was called "Mac's Beach."

The city took over the beach in 1955.

What they're saying:

"I think with the creation of the civic center, we're going to create new memories down here," said Amy Palmer, the interim city manager of the City of Auburndale. "It's a brand-new facility and something we can be really proud of. There's nothing like it in the county, with the lakefront view, all of the picnic places down here, and access to the water. It's going to be a really special place for Auburndale."

The project cost just under $19 million.

Ellis said that during the ribbon-cutting ceremony over the weekend, she saw record sales, so she's excited the new park is here.

"I know people avoided this area because the road was shut down a lot," said Ellis. "There was a lot of construction going on, so I'm personally very happy, and I feel like it'll boost my business at least."

What's next:

There will be an open house on Thursday at the park from 2-7 p.m., so the public can tour the new facility.