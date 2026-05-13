Authentic pork carnitas tacos with homemade pico de gallo recipe

If you’re looking for a crowd-pleasing taco recipe packed with bold flavor and tender, crispy pork, Chef Terrell’s pork carnitas deliver the perfect combination of slow-cooked comfort and authentic street-style flavor.

Ingredients

10 lb pork shoulder (Boston butt), cut into large chunks

2 white onions, rough chopped

12 garlic cloves

Juice and peels of 2 oranges

Juice of 2 limes

1 bunch cilantro stems

2 jalapeños

2 bay leaves

3 tbsp kosher salt

2 tbsp black pepper

2 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp Mexican oregano

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp chef’s secret seasoning

1 cup Butter

2 cups orange juice

1 bottle Mexican Coke

Instructions

1. Sear the pork

Heat a large Dutch oven or heavy pot over medium-high heat.

Sear pork chunks aggressively in batches until deeply browned on all sides. Do not overcrowd the pan.

2. Build the braise

Add to the pot:

onions

garlic

orange juice and peels

lime juice

cilantro stems

jalapeños

bay leaves

all seasonings

lard

Mexican Coke

The liquid should come about halfway up the pork.

3. Slow cook

Cover and cook at:

285°F for 78 hours

Cook until pork is fork tender and easily pulls apart.

4. Reduce the liquid

Remove pork from the pot.

Strain and simmer the braising liquid until slightly thickened and flavorful.

5. Crisp the carnitas

Lightly shred the pork.

Spread onto sheet trays.

Toss with:

rendered pork fat

reduced braising liquid

Roast at:

450°F for 10–15 minutes

Until edges become crispy and caramelized.

Chef Terrell’s pico de gallo

Ingredients

6 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 small white onion, finely diced

1–2 jalapeños, finely minced

1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Juice of 2 limes

2 tbsp pineapple juice

1–2 tsp chef’s secret seasoning

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Dice tomatoes and place into a mixing bowl.

2. Add:

diced onion

jalapeños

cilantro

3. Pour in:

fresh lime juice

pineapple juice

4. Season with:

chef’s secret seasoning

salt

black pepper

5. Mix thoroughly and allow to sit for 15–20 minutes before serving, so the flavors marry together.