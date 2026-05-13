Authentic pork carnitas tacos with homemade pico de gallo recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - If you’re looking for a crowd-pleasing taco recipe packed with bold flavor and tender, crispy pork, Chef Terrell’s pork carnitas deliver the perfect combination of slow-cooked comfort and authentic street-style flavor.
Ingredients
- 10 lb pork shoulder (Boston butt), cut into large chunks
- 2 white onions, rough chopped
- 12 garlic cloves
- Juice and peels of 2 oranges
- Juice of 2 limes
- 1 bunch cilantro stems
- 2 jalapeños
- 2 bay leaves
- 3 tbsp kosher salt
- 2 tbsp black pepper
- 2 tbsp cumin
- 1 tbsp Mexican oregano
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tbsp chef’s secret seasoning
- 1 cup Butter
- 2 cups orange juice
- 1 bottle Mexican Coke
Instructions
1. Sear the pork
Heat a large Dutch oven or heavy pot over medium-high heat.
Sear pork chunks aggressively in batches until deeply browned on all sides. Do not overcrowd the pan.
2. Build the braise
Add to the pot:
- onions
- garlic
- orange juice and peels
- lime juice
- cilantro stems
- jalapeños
- bay leaves
- all seasonings
- lard
- Mexican Coke
The liquid should come about halfway up the pork.
3. Slow cook
Cover and cook at:
- 285°F for 78 hours
Cook until pork is fork tender and easily pulls apart.
4. Reduce the liquid
Remove pork from the pot.
Strain and simmer the braising liquid until slightly thickened and flavorful.
5. Crisp the carnitas
Lightly shred the pork.
Spread onto sheet trays.
Toss with:
- rendered pork fat
- reduced braising liquid
Roast at:
- 450°F for 10–15 minutes
Until edges become crispy and caramelized.
Chef Terrell’s pico de gallo
Ingredients
- 6 Roma tomatoes, diced
- 1 small white onion, finely diced
- 1–2 jalapeños, finely minced
- 1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- Juice of 2 limes
- 2 tbsp pineapple juice
- 1–2 tsp chef’s secret seasoning
- Salt and black pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Dice tomatoes and place into a mixing bowl.
2. Add:
- diced onion
- jalapeños
- cilantro
3. Pour in:
- fresh lime juice
- pineapple juice
4. Season with:
- chef’s secret seasoning
- salt
- black pepper
5. Mix thoroughly and allow to sit for 15–20 minutes before serving, so the flavors marry together.
The Source: Information for this recipe was provided by chef Terrell Manning.