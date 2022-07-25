Average Florida gas prices drop by 17 cents, reaching an average of $4.09 per gallon

In Florida, gas prices are still heading in the right direction.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular-unleaded rings in at $4.36, which is down 17 cents this time last week. Drivers are paying 56 cents less than they were this time last month.

As for Florida's average, it is now $4.09 per gallon, which is down from $4.26 last Monday. However, drivers have been finding gas prices below $4.

The state average has now declined a total of 79 cents per gallon after setting a new record high of $4.89 per gallon in June.

READ: Florida's 2022 back-to-school tax holiday is here — what's included?

"Gas prices continue their downward march, after another week of losses in the oil market and underwhelming gasoline demand figures," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "News out of the European Union helped to ease global supply concerns. The EU has reportedly loosened sanctions, allowing Russian state-owned companies to deliver fuel, in effort to help boost supplies. The lower price of crude lowers the cost of producing gasoline.