Avon Park Mowerplex hosting Snowbird Nationals lawnmower races

Once a month, a dirt track in Avon Park hosts some high-adrenaline racing, but it's not cars or motorcycles flying around this track. It's lawnmowers.

The president of Nasgrass, Wes Pyburn, says some of the mowers on the circuit are capable of speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

"Lawnmower racing is a group of friends who get together and race for the spirit, for the competition, for the fun, and for simple plastic trophy," Pyburn said.

The lawnmowers have stock engines with shift transmissions and modified GoKart axles.

The organization has classes that allow racers from 6 years old all the way up to racers in their 80s. Spectators are always welcome to the family-friendly races.

"You are going to have a blast. Your family is going to have a blast. It’s worth the drive," Pyburn said.

Races happen the second Saturday of the month at the Avon Park Mowerplex.

The biggest event of the year, the Snowbird Nationals, is happening on March 11 and 12.