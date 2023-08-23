Babson Park man driving 112 mph arrested for woman's death in fiery crash, police say

article

Polk County Sheriff's deputies have arrested and charged a Babson Park man for the death of a Frostproof woman while driving recklessly, according to authorities.

Deputies say that on March 21, Cole Snowden was speeding on Scenic Highway when he hit a 53-year-old woman turning onto the highway.

Snowden attempted to brake and swerve to avoid striking her car but was unsuccessful, deputies said.

Upon impact, the victim's door caught fire and she was declared dead at the scene.

After downloading the Airbag Control Module data from Snowden's car, deputies discovered he was traveling 112 mph, 57 mph over the speed limit.

Deputies also discovered that Snowden began breaking four seconds before the crash.

According to deputies, if Snowden had been driving at or near the speed limit, the crash would not have occurred, or injuries would have been less severe.

Deputies say he has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

An investigation and reconstruction of the crash indicated that Snowden operated his vehicle in willful, wanton disregard for human life, according to authorities.