Police searching for suspects who stole construction tools from Tampa hotel

Two suspects stole various construction tools from Karma Nest Tampa Hotel on Aug. 18, according to detectives.

Police say the hotel, located at 3001 University Center Dr., was undergoing renovations at the time of the crime.

READ: St. Petersburg Police investigating rise in car thefts

The two suspected burglars entered the hotel and broke into a smaller room around midnight, according to officials.

Police believe that one suspect is a Hispanic male of a larger build who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark-colored shorts. The other suspect is a woman last seen wearing a long-sleeve dark-colored shirt, dark shorts, and a hat, according to detectives.

READ: 29-year-old man arrested with stolen firearm after fleeing traffic stop: HCSO

Detectives say they have been gathering evidence and developing leads in this case but are asking the community to watch a surveillance video to help identify the two suspects.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the suspects involved in the burglary is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay offers cash rewards of up to $9,500 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of suspects in an unsolved crime or the arrest of a wanted fugitive. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via Tip 411.

To report anonymously online, click here. Or, send a mobile tip using their free P3 Tips app that's available on iOS and Android devices.