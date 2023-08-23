High-speed chase on I-75 ends with arrest in Hernando County, troopers say

A driver went 132-mph in a 70-mph zone while trying to flee a trooper on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around midnight on Wednesday, a trooper noticed a blue Subaru speeding and unable to stay in the inside lane near exit 312.

According to the trooper, the car was going 100-mph in a 70-mph at the time. The car was moving recklessly, and the taillight was out.

At exit 314, the trooper made a U-turn to try to overtake the reckless driver, who was later identified as Edward Jason Real. The lights and sirens on the trooper’s Dodge Charger were activated, according to officials.

A trooper crashed into the side of Real's Subaru to immobilize the car. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The trooper traveled south on I-75, eventually reaching the Hernando County Sumter County line at exit 305. Officials say the Subaru was within sight.

READ: Troopers discover driver attempting to smuggle 6 undocumented immigrants to Tampa

The trooper’s car was clearly marked, and the lights and sirens were still on when Real was directly in front of the trooper, according to authorities.

At this time, officials say the car was going 132-mph in a 70-mph zone near exit 302. Real attempted to flee, according to the trooper.

READ: 29-year-old man arrested with stolen firearm after fleeing traffic stop: HCSO

Officials say Real exited at 301, onto State Road 50, and did not stop before trying to turn right at a steady red signal.

According to FHP, Real almost lost control of the car while trying to turn right but continued to head west on State Road 50.

Real was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, according to FHP. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The trooper sped up to get closer to the Subaru and crashed into the passenger side of the car, forcing it to turn 180 degrees, stall and stop.

Real was identified by his Florida driver's license. Troopers say he was informed of his charges and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center after receiving medical clearance at Bravera Health Brooksville Medical.